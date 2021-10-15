The following reports and arrests were released by local law enforcement agencies. All persons listed are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. After reviewing the cases the county attorney’s office often drops or modifies charges.
- Sept. 29 — Show Low police arrested Emanuel J. Altaha, 22, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Jovan E. Declay, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Brandon TJ Opah, 23, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested D’Marco R. Slick, 24, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant of failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
- Sept. 30 — Police at a residence near 4th Avenue and Cooley cited and referred to juvenile authorities 11 juveniles between the ages of 14-17 who were allegedly using marijuana in a shed without the knowledge of the property owner.
— Police arrested Philbert D. Ivins Jr., 33, of Whiteriver, charged with public nuisance.
- Oct. 4 — Police arrested Robert G. Coronado, 36, of Lakeside, on four Show Low Justice Courts warrants that came with cash-only combined bonds of $2,683.
- Oct. 5 — Police arrested Cory G. Neinast, 45, of Apache Junction, charged with assault involving physical injury, disorderly conduct-fighting and criminal damage.
— Police arrested David B. Halverson, 21, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08.
- Oct. 6 — Police arrested Jaden A. Anchondo, 24, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violation of a court order that came with a $1,769 bond.
- Oct. 7 — Police arrested Jason V. Sosa, 24, of Snowflake, on three Snowflake Justice Court warrants for animal control related offenses that came with combined bonds of $1,149.
— Police arrested Raeni J. Pershing, 19, of Gilbert, on two warrants. One out of the Snowflake Justice Court for failure to comply that came with a $611 bond. The second out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
- Oct. 9 — Police arrested Linda J. Gonzalez, 61, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08.
— Police arrested Efrain R. Ramirez, 50, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
Oct. 10 — Police arrested Jason A. Lindstorm, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order that came with a $1,461 bond.
