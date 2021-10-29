  • Oct. 11 — Show Low Police arrested Nikolaus D.C. Smith, 22, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.

— Police arrested Steven Rowe, 42, of St. Johns, on warrants for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct and hunting without a license that came with $750 in bonds.

  • Oct. 12 — Police arrested John T. Shearer, 24, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.

— Police arrested Robert B. Wade, 48, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.

  • Oct. 13 — Police arrested Nathaniel T. Ramirez, 18, of Show Low, on two warrants that came with combined bonds of $500.

— Police arrested Cheyenne Martinez, 22, of Vernon, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct-fighting.

  • Oct. 15 — Police arrested Matthew J. Infante, 34, of Chandler, charged with shoplifting alcohol.

— Police arrested Ricky R. Daniels, 23, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.

  • Oct. 17 — Police arrested Cesar X. Estrada, 25, of Taylor, on a Snowflake-Taylor Justice Court warrant that came with a $3,500 bond.

— Police arrested Janine Dazen, 34, of Tempe, on two warrants out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court and the Snowflake-Taylor Justice for failure to appear that came with $500 and $3,473 bonds.

