- May 18 — Show Low Police arrested Michael Donahue, 33, of Snowflake, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to obey on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $340 bond.
— Police arrested Deshone T. Daley, 30, of Whiteriver, charged with pending DUI.
- May 19 — Police arrested Jeremiah S. Beavers, 36, of Show Low, on two St. Johns Municipal Court warrants for failure to comply that came with combined bonds of $2,000.
- May 21 — Police arrested Christopher J. Kumley, 34, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Jermont Wilson, 29, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original liquor violation that came with a $879 bond.
— Police arrested Michael N. James, 37, of Show Low, on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of false reporting.
- May 22 — Police arrested Orion N. Clarkson, 21, of Alchesay Flat, charged with shoplifting.
- May 23 — Police arrested Nicole A. Clift, 24, of Show Low, and Jesus A. Guillen-Rodriguez, 27, of Show Low, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
- May 24 — Police arrested Fillmore W. Morgan, 48, of Keams Canyon, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
