• Oct. 23 — Show Low Police arrested Wayonahska Connor, 33, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Joseph L. Tinley, 27, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
• Oct. 24 — Police cited and released Sarah A. Kesinger, 76, of Scottsdale, charged with leaving the scene of a collision.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating. Police said that during a dispute the boy allegedly used brass knuckles to punch holes in walls and a camp trailer, and that he allegedly threatened his adult sister who is eight months pregnant.
— Police arrested Zachary P. McGee, 19, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear. Both on original charges of shoplifting the came with combined bonds of $2,250.
— Police cited and released Jani L. Lewis, 33, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said Lewis was doing 52 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on Whipple Road.
• Oct. 25 — Police arrested Christopher X. Hodges, 37, of Trinidad, Colorado, on a warrant for driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jarrod C. Roe, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with the female victim, Roe allegedly held her arm and used it to hit himself in the face with her elbow causing bruising to the victims arm.
• Oct. 26 ‚ Police arrested Megan M. Burbank, 21, of Chinle, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said Burbank had an average BrAC of 0.276 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Beverleia L. Peshlakai, 26, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license for DUI.
