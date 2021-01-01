- Dec. 22 — Show Low Police cited and released Cody R. Stout, 29, of Heber, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Elishah S. Davis, 24, of Lukachukai, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Normaleah Eby, 25, of Tempe, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Torin R. Campo, 26, of Lakeside, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Nathaniel A. Johnson, 22, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater that 0.20). Police said Johnson had an average BrAC of 0.210 at the time of arrest.
- Dec. 23 — Police arrested Aaron Bencomo, 31, of Heber, charged with failure to comply with law enforcement during an investigation and refusing to provide law enforcement with a proper name.
- Dec. 24 — Police arrested Gary K. Begay, 55, of Winslow, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.194 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Caleb Ethelbah, 18, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Robert A. Walker, 68, of Show Low, charged with trying to shoplift a case of beer and successfully shoplifting four chocolate bars from a local convenience store.
- Dec. 27 — Police arrested Glen G. Harvey, 29, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original marijuana charge that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Zachary J. Adams, 25, of Mesa, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Joshua L. Brady, 25, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Ruben J. Jaramillo, 18, Anthony R. Romero, 26, and a 17-year-old boy, all of Roswell, New Mexico, and all charged with money laundering and possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and misconduct involving weapons during a drug offense. Police said they found marijuana wax, pipes and .22 cal. and .357 cal. pistols within easy reach of all three people in the vehicle driven by Romero. They also allegedly found a large amount of cash in a backpack in the back seat of the car as well as $1,200 in cash allegedly found on Romero at the time of arrest, and a usable quantity of cocaine in the door of the car.
- Dec. 28 — Police arrested Elayna R. Baca, 21, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant for dangerous drugs that came with a $1,000 bond. Daniel H. Tonelli, 27, of Mesa, was also arrested on a no-bond warrant for failure to appear and for prohibited possessor in possession of a 9mm pistol.
— Police arrested Steven C. Pearson, 30, of Show Low, charged with theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.