• Sept. 6 — Show Low Police at the boat ramp at Fool Hollow Lake cited and released Elizabeth P. Higginbothom, 19, of Snowflake, and Joshua Wilkerson Cowan, 18, of Show Low, both charged with underage drinking. Daniel J. Machado, 21, of Clay Springs, was cited and released, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting headphones valued at $14 from the Safeway grocery store. Police said Altaha had $24 in cash on him when arrested.
— Police arrested Ena R. Lupe, 43, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Perry G. Axon, 36, of Pinedale, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charged of domestic violence-related assault that came with a $175 bond.
— Police arrested Lecrecia J. Blakeslee, 29, of Springerville, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said she was also arrested on three warrants. One a no-bond warrant out of the Apache County Superior Court for a probation violation, another a warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court for failure to comply that came with a $986 bond and the last a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Colton J. Smart, 20, of Pima, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Sept. 7 — Police cited and released Ansell L. Dodson, 39, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment during field sobriety tests and had a BrAC of 0.95 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Veronica Quiroz-Quezada, 43, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting through the self-check out lanes at the Show Low Walmart.
— Police cited and released Ashley N. Lann, 31, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police on Clark Road cited and released Alexandra L. Basted, 18, of Heber, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was allegedly doing 67 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police on Clark Road cited and released Brenden J. Adams, 25, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he allegedly admitted to doing 75 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police on Clark Road cited and released Brian G. Willis, 44, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 73 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. Willis reportedly admitted only doing 65 mph. Arizona law allows criminal citation of a motorist doing 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with violating the conditions of his release for a previous arrest that included no drinking of alcohol. Police said Altaha was found with a bottle of alcohol in his possession in the 1700 south block of White Mountain Road.
— Police cited and released Joshua D. Desiderio, 28, of Sanders, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Laurissa M. Edwards, 29, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original child restraint seat violation that came with a $1,107 cash bond. Joshua J. May, 32, of Cibecue was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with an $850 cash bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low girl, charged with felony residential criminal trespassing.
— Police arrested Bryan C. Stockman, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $140 cash bond.
— Police cited and released Lorene Serrano, 55, of Fontana, California, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Sept. 8 — Police cited and released Joseph C. Barton Jr., 27, of Phoenix, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police cited and released Victoria James, 22, of Show Low , charged with interfering with emergency responders during an accident that reportedly involved her brother.
- Sept. 9 — Police arrested Kaylee M. Swenson, 34, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with trespassing.
— Police arrested Malachi A. Antonio, 34, of McNary, charged with shoplifting through the self check-out lanes at the Show Low Walmart.
— Police cited and released Christien Washington, 26, of Mesa, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Betina N. Smith, 30, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Fernando B. Baca, 32, of Show Low, and Khonsyance S. Milan, 28, of Show Low, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Milan was also charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage after she allegedly broke Baca’s Playstation gaming console.
— Police cited and released Sarah R. Maloy, 33, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- Sept. 10 — Police cited and released Eliayim J. Canalis, 18, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding on Old Linden Road. Police said he was doing 56 mph in a posted 25 mph zone.
