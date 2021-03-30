Show Low Police
- March 16 — Show Low Police cited and released Valerie A. Walker, 36, of Concho, charged with shoplifting to which she allegedly admitted.
- March 17 — Police arrested Leanne K. Johnson, 31, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal damage. Police said that during a confrontation in the Walmart parking lot around 2:21 p.m., Johnson allegedly threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle causing damage to the front passenger door.
— Police cited and released Charlene A. Davis, 42, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault-physical injury and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Police arrested Daniel C. Clark, 32, of North Plains, Oregon, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting-behavior. Police said Davis allegedly became aggressive with a convenience store clerk and allegedly threatened the clerk with bodily harm.
- March 19 — Police arrested Robert P. Palmer, 42, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal trespassing and contempt of court. Police said Palmer had previously been trespassed from the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot for being intoxicated and told not to return by a judge with the Show Low Justice Court. On this date he was allegedly found once again at the bus stop in possession of open containers of alcohol.
— Police arrested Eudean Walker, 27, of McNary, on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for unlawful imprisonment that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Linda M. Lafferty, 63, of Queen Creek, charged with DUI to the slightest agree. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.60. Police in Arizona can cite anyone for DUI if the officer determines that in his or her opinion the person is impaired regardless of the legal limit of 0.08.
- March 20 — Police arrested Cody J. Reidhead, 23, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $1,500.
- March 21 — Police arrested Michael C. Tessay, 34, of Cibecue, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Edward K. Bowden, 33, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting alcohol.
— Police arrested Salvador Cardenas, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault-physical injury, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting-physical injury and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that after an argument with the victim about not being able to find his firearm before he intended to drive to California, Cardenas allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck before pushing her to the ground. When a concerned citizen tried to step in and calm the situation, Cardenas allegedly slammed a door on the man’s hand likely breaking a bone in his thumb. Police said Cardenas also resisted officers when they arrested and placed him in hand cuffs before booking him into jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.