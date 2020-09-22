- Sept. 1 — Show Low Police arrested Brian L. Revier, 32, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend, Revier allegedly threatened to harm himself with a weapon to which he reportedly admitted. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
— Police arrested Terry L. Cunningham, 44, of Show Low, on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for interference that came with $1,063 in combined bonds.
— Police cited and released Eli Chavez, 22, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sept. 2 — Police arrested Robert Sutton, 36, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license and on a warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Sonya R. Decker Meredith, 20, of Show Low, charged with filing a false sexual assault report. After a witness said there was no sexual assault on Decker Meredith, she reportedly admitted that she lied.
— Police arrested Darren V. Warrick, 53, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and pending DUI-drugs.
- Sept. 3 — Police arrested Davila A. Edwards, 50, of Show Low, on a warrant for disobeying a court order that came with a $494 bond.
— Police arrested Keith H. Holden, 26, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting alcohol from the Safeway grocery store on the Deuce of Clubs and trespassing after being told in July not to return to the store when he was allegedly caught shoplifting at that time.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy, charged with two counts of underage possession and drinking of alcohol.
- Sept. 4 — Police cited and released Brandon J. McGeehon, 23, of Apache Junction, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Jefferey Footracer, 53, of Whiteriver, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police cited nd released Page L. Ethelbah, 26, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal speeding.
- Sept. 5 — Police arrested Casey W. Marshall, 39, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Alice Chayrez, 23, of Snowflake, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of marijuana and possession dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said an officer allegedly found a usable quantity of meth in her possession as well as empty and loaded syringes with liquified meth and a vape pen with a THC cartridge. She was also arrested on a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office warrant for possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Anisten J. Lockley, 18, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
