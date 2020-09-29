• Sept. 11 — Show Low Police arrested Lance M. Charleston, 20, of St. Johns, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
— Police arrested Isaiah Allen, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting and trespassing at Walmart after he was told not to return to the store in April following a previous shoplifting arrest. He was also arrested on five warrants out of the Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low and Snowflake Justice Courts that came with combined bonds of $5,187.
— Police cited and released Ervin Mercury, 50, of Gilbert, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Michael J. Reed, 54, of Lakeside, charged with pending DUI and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of reckless driving that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Darian L. Reidhead, 29, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 12 — Police cited and released Erik A. Scott, 31, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Laura G. Dehose, 35, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $191 bond. Lenny Caddo, 43, of Cibecue, was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Kristie L. Neese, 58, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Valerie K. McShan, 38, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
— Police cited and released Angela M. Lucio, 20, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Truman T. Ben, 25, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 13 — Police arrested Gerri F. Ortega, 36, of Scottsdale, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said Ortega had an average BrAC of 0.186 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Chayse N. Russell, 27, of Pinedale, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.241 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Michael L. Chavez, 38, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
- Sept. 14 — Police arrested William M. Dybdhal, 36, of Globe, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Mark S. Schmidt, 39, of Taylor, charged with driving with a revoked license.
