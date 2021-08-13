- Aug. 3 — Police arrested Tony F. Attakai, 66, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting.
— Police arrested Tyler D. Owen, 31, of Gilbert, charged with shoplifting.
— Police arrested Brannon R. Redwing, 30, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $1,466 bond.
- Aug. 5 — Police arrested David A. Fridley, 44, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
- Aug. 7 — Police arrested John M. Fierro, 47, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $307 bond.
