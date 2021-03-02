- Feb. 9 — Show Low Police arrested John M. Emery, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant and a Snowflake Justice Court warrant, both for failure to comply on original charges of DUI that came with combined bonds of $1,050.
- Feb. 10 — Police arrested Richard C. Watson, 34, of Lakeside, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for failure to obey a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,000 cash bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old McNary boy who allegedly fought with an employee at a local retail store when the boy allegedly tried to steal a sweater and a bottle of whisky. The boy reportedly hit the employee over the head with the bottle of whiskey causing injury to the employee before running out of the store. Police located the boy and charged him with with burglary, assault, disorderly conduct, trespassing and criminal damage. He was released to his guardian.
- Feb. 11 — Police arrested Bernard R. Lottman, 28, of Lakeside, charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $379 cash bond. Police said he allegedly admitted ownership of 5 grams of heroin and 10 syringes allegedly found in his backpack along with other drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Christyanna Koffman, 18, of Show Low, charged with stealing air pods valued at $140.
— Police arrested Antonio Carabajal, 71, of Bakersfield, California, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Joseph M. A. Borden, 29, of Show Low, charged with two counts of aggravated DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.199 at the time of arrest.
- Feb. 12 — Police cited and released Allen O. Taylor, 60, of Show Low, charged with criminal damage after he allegedly smashed a woman’s cell phone.
- Feb. 13 — Police arrested David D. Giles, 50, of Whiteriver, on a no-bond warrant for a probation violation and charged with driving with a suspended license and false reporting to law enforcement.
- Feb. 14 — Police arrested Derek M. Coburn, 22, of Show Low, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Kaitlynn M. Mezo, 21, of Show Low, was charged with violating a court order not to drink alcohol for a specified period of time.
- Feb. 15 — Police arrested Jason V. Soya, 23, of Snowflake, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for violating a court order in connection with a liquor violation that came with a $333 cash bond.
— Police arrested Brianna J. Lindsey, 28, of Lakeside, charged with possession of narcotics (fentanyl pills) possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $7,500 bond.
