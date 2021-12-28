Dec. 13 — Show Low Police arrested Daniel Dehose, 30, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $750 bond.
Dec. 14 Police arrested Elijawine P. Davis, 23, of Phoenix, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested James E. Snider, 56, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
Dec. 16 — Police arrested Taylor S. Thompson, 28, of Show Low, charged with extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Eric J. Bojorquez-Bourque, 30, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $379 bond.
— Police arrested Sara R. Hnatkovich, 32, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
— Police arrested Elijawine P. Davis, 23, of Phoenix, charged with shoplifting.
Dec. 18 — Police arrested Daniel D. Darby, 41, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
— Police arrested Deanna Bourque, 32, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
Dec. 19 — Police arrested Gilbert F. Russell, 37, of Houck, charged with assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also arrested on two Show Low Justice Court warrants that came with $350 in bonds.
— Police arrested Noah L. Shaw, 35, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $300 bond.
— Police arrested Donna L. Roulette, 64, of Quartzite, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court that came with a $750 bond and the other out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court that came with a $1,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.