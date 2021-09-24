- Sept. 6 — Show Low Police arrested Shadow Williams, 35, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.
- Sept. 7 — Police arrested Erin N. Piatt, 30, of Concho, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Juan A. Benavides, 59, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.324 at the time of arrest.
- Sept. 9 — Police arrested Jaime Aldaco, 41, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $750 bond.
- Sept. 11 — Police arrested Monique N. Jefferson, 32, of Tucson, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond.
- Sept. 12 — Show Low Police arrested Brian C. Boseke, 49, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply that came with a $1,359 bond.
