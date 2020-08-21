- Aug. 4 — Show Low Police cited and released Austin W. Vandentoorn, 25, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Vincent G. Ponwith, 53, of Gilbert, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said he failed field sobriety tests, could not stay steady on his feet, had a strong odor of alcohol on his person and reportedly had an average BrAC of 0.315 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Rene D. Veloria, 56, of Tucson, charged with DUI to the slightest degree. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.064 at the time of arrest. Police in Arizona can lawfully arrest anyone believed to be impaired regardless of BrAC levels.
— Police cited and released Daniel V. Allphin, 37, of Linden, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Terrence R. Smith, 53, of Peoria, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.202 at the time of arrest and that he performed poorly of field sobriety tests. Police said he allegedly told an officer that he was “Too drunk to do tests.”
- Aug. 5 — Police cited and released Joshua E. Black, 40, of Apache Junction, charged with aggravated DUI-drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Alias Johnson, 47, of Cibecue, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police cited and released Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with trespassing on Walmart property.
— Police arrested William Soley, 33, of Berkeley, California, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aug. 6 — Police cited and released Elizabeth P. Higginbothom, 18, of Pinetop, and a 17-year-old Eagar boy, both charged with underage drinking. Ethan M. Laney, 18, of Eagar, was cited and released, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.122 at the time of arrest.
