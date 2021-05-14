- May 5 — Show Low Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 32, of Snowflake, on a warrant on charges of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Jonathan N. Faust, 34, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants on charges of DUI, extreme DUI (bRAC greater than 0.15) and failure to comply that came with combined bonds of $10,957.
— Police arrested Thelma N. Ivins, 59, of Cibecue, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for driving with a suspended license that came with combined bonds of $3,565.
— Police arrested Renee M. Adley, 42, of Whiteriver, on two warrants out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court and the Snowflake Justice Court for shoplifting that came with combined bonds of $1,505.
— Police arrested Reginald Cosen, 29, of Cedar Creek, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting. Police said he was found lying in a roadway.
- May 6 — Police arrested Robert D. Mortensbak, 35, of Glendale, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said Mortensbak had an average BrAC of 0.181 at the time of arrest and release to a sober third party.
- May 7 — Police arrested Julian Peaches, 35, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.228 at the time of arrest. The legal state limit is 0.08.
- May 9 — Police arrested Gregory A. Thompson, 39, of Lakeside, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting and disruptive behavior. Police said he caused a disturbance in the emergency room at Summit Healthcare when he allegedly began yelling obscenities at staff and punching walls.
- May 10 — Police arrested Jamal S. Gregg, 27, of Cibecue, charged with shoplifting alcohol shooters.
