- Feb. 2 — Show Low Police arrested David J. Jaramillo, 46, of Springerville, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.279 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Dellarene A. Smith, 40, of Kayenta, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Leland R. Applegate, 51, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Feb. 3 — Police arrested Juan M. Muñoz, 28, of Concho, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth) and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Martin P. Holloway, 23, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said he had a BrAC of 0.94 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested John Patterson, 20, of Show Low, charged with possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and huffing.
- Feb. 4 — Police arrested Christian S. Wade, 30, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI and criminal speeding. Police said he was allegedly doing 76 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on U.S. 60 when stopped. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment and had a BrAC of 0.142 at the time of arrest.
- Feb. 5 — Police arrested Frank G. Felix Jr., 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Feb. 8 — Police arrested Maria D.J. Broad, 41, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original traffic violation charge that came with a $750 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.