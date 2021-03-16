- Feb. 23 — Show Low Police arrested David E. Lindeberg, 43, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Police said he allegedly admitted ownership of a usable quantity of meth and a broken meth pipe and a syringe for injecting meth.
— Police arrested Bobbi Marstellar, 51, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous/narcotic drug paraphernalia. Police said that during a consent search of Marstellar’s vehicle they allegedly found 1.7 grams of meth and 3.9 grams of heroin which Marstellar denied any knowledge of. Robert L. Pawlik, 35, of Show Low, was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of 90 pills marked M30 that were actually fentanyl. Police said he was also allegedly in possession of meth, heroin and dangerous/narcotic drug paraphernalia. Pawlik also allegedly admitted knowledge of a counterfeit $100 bill police allegedly found in his possession and was subsequently charged with possession of a forged instrument.
— Police arrested Mike Caddo, 27, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. James Cody, 26, of Cibecue was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and with providing law enforcement with a fake name. Shadow J. Gregg, 26, of Cibecue, was arrested on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants. One for failure to comply on an original shoplifting charged that came with a $374 bond and the other for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $1,939 cash bond.
- Feb. 24 — Police arrested Danielle R. Preisel, 37, of Mesa, on four misdemeanor warrants, one for failure to comply and the other three for disobeying court orders that came with combined bonds of $5,169, and on a single felony warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Preisel allegedly told an officer during booking that she had swallowed “an 8-ball” of meth, which is 3.5 grams of the dangerous drug. Levi T. Simpson, 33, of Show Low, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested Hope A. Lootans, 20, of Vernon, on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing/false reporting to law enforcement that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Bobbi Marstellar, 51, of Show Low, charged with tampering with evidence and promoting prison contraband. Police said Marstellar allegedly admitted knowledge of a glass meth pipe found hidden in the back seat of the patrol vehicle Marstellar was transported to the police department in for booking on an earlier arrest on multiple drug charges.
— Police arrested Matthew A. Dare, 22, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth), possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia (meth pipe), possession of narcotics (fentanyl pills) and on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with public nuisance (soliciting), disorderly conduct and littering at Walmart.
— Police arrested Stormy R. Enlow, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing that came with a $750 bond.
