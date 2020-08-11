• July 30 — Show Low Police on the Deuce of Clubs near Cooley Street recognized, detained and arrested Jeremy P. Elery, 30, of Show Low, on three warrants. Two were out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of disorderly conduct that came with combined secured bonds of $551. The third was a no-bond warrant out of the Coconino County Superior Court for a probation violation.
— Police cited and released Nicholas J. Duran, 21, of Lakeside, charged with criminal trespassing.
— Police arrested Jeremiah R. Frank, 34, of Winslow, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
• July 31 — Police arrested Sherwin A. Wool, 48, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Donovan Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with taking a person’s cell phone without permission and not returning it, to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police arrested Lisa M. Lewis, 36, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.210 at the time of arrest.
• Aug. 1 — Police arrested Carrie R. Yunker, 47, of Show Low, charged with two counts each of domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Samantha A. Belcher, 40, of Orange Park, Florida, on a Clay County, Florida warrant for fraud that came with a $5,003 cash bond.
— Police arrested Ahmad I. Tawil, 31, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 2 — Police cited and released Rachel L. Hernandez, 22, of Lakeside, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Aug. 3 — Police cited and released David D. Benefield, 56, of Corrales, New Mexico, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Tawny S.Q. Crosby, 47, of Show Low, charged with pending DUI to the slightest degree.
