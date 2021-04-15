- April 6 — Show Low Police arrested Sara J. Clark, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public sexual indecency that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police cited and released Jacob I. Warner, 21, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting.
- April 7 — Police arrested a 57-year-old Show Low woman, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting/disorderly behavior.
- April 9 — Police arrested Robert P. Palmer Jr., 42, of Whiteriver, charged with criminal trespassing and interfering with the judicial process. Police said Palmer was under a court order not to consume alcohol and not to go to the public bust stop in the Walmart parking lot, yet allegedly did so in violation of the court order.
- April 10 — Police arrested Angela D. Benedict, 48, of Lakeside, charged with shoplifting at Walmart by allegedly under scanning merchandise in the self check-out lanes.
— Police cited and released Joe K. Fatty, 24, of Flagstaff, charged with criminal speeding.
- April 11 — Police arrested Dalton J. Stewart, 21, of Heber, charged with shoplifting and drinking alcohol in a public setting.
— Police arrested Louise L. Zospah, 42, of McNary, on a Show Low Justice Court misdemeanor warrant on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Laci Lane, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- April 12 — Police arrested Joshua L. Brady, 26, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court misdemeanor warrant on original charges of shoplifting that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Tracy F. Sherwood, 47, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree (BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.230 at the time of arrest.
