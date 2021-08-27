- Aug. 16 — Show Low Police arrested Maryjane Arbizo, 24, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant that came with a $2,500 bond.
- Aug. 17 — Police arrested Ryan Largo, 27, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant that came with a $332 bond.
— Police arrested Wyatt A. Nadrchal, 21, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants that came with combined bonds of $709.
- Aug. 18 — Show Low Police arrested John T. Shearer, 23, of Show Low, on three Show Low Justice Court warrants that came with combined bonds of $1,813.
- Aug. 19 — Police arrested Quinten J. Riley, 44, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Crystal G. Henry, 37, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant that came with a $1,500 bond.
- Aug. 20 — Police arrested Edith E. Gatewood, 22, of Cibecue, charged with criminal trespassing, refusing to provide law enforcement with a proper name and disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Police arrested Rowdy J. Geraghty, 30, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC equal to or greater than the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
- Aug. 21 — Police arrested Jailin R. Clark, 19, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI (due to suspended license) and underage drinking.
— Police arrested Belfew R. Chissay, 31, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant related to an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Nathaniel D. Bush, 38, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant that came with a $366 bond.
— Police arrested Heather F. Benton, 43, of Vernon, charged with two counts of shoplifting, one each for two separate incidents.
- Aug. 22 — Police arrested Roslyn N. Dodd, 22, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) and criminal speeding.
— Police arrested Tanner D. Butler, 30, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting.
