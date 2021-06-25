- June 8 — Show Low Police arrested Steve Anastasion, 62, of Show low, charged with disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
— Police arrested Corey C. Henry, 26, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $392 bond.
- June 9 — Police arrested Cherish F. King, 34, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault/physical injury and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
— Police arrested Tawny S. Q. Crosby, 48, of Show Low, on a Show Low Municipal Court warrant for violation of a promise to appear that came with a $2,000 bond.
— Police arrested Vallery J.L. Weiss, 18, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence, domestic violence-related assault/physical injury and disorderly conduct/fighting/disruptive behavior.
- June 10 — Police arrested Jaden Bearkiller, 21, of McNary, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original traffic charge that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Joshua L. Hailey, 42, of Globe, charged with threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
- June 13 — Police arrested Jacob K. Watt, 23, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for possession of dangerous drugs (meth) that came with a $500 bond, and on a fresh charge of possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
— Police arrested Ryan B. Hathcock, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for criminal impersonation that came with a $750 bond.
