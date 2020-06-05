May 21 — Police arrested Audrayona D. Adair, 24, of Show Low, charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for violating a court order on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,828 cash bond. Police said that after a drug dog alerted to her vehicle, officers allegedly found heroin, prescription pills without a prescription, a pistol in her purse and drug paraphernalia in her possession.
— Police cited and released Daniel H. Tonelli, 26, of Mesa, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he allegedly admitted ownership of a glass drug pipe reportedly found in his possession.
— Police arrested Leland R. Applegate, 51, of Concho, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested James A. Bevell, 34, of Lakeside, on a warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of criminal trespassing that came with a $190 bond.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct.
May 22 — Show Low Police arrested Herbert Henry, 72, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $779 bond, and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $750 bond. The driver of the vehicle in which Henry was a passenger, a man also named Herbert Henry, 39, of Tucson, was cited and released, charged with driving with a DUI-related suspended license.
— Police arrested Karl K. Knight, 18, of Sanders, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 23 — Police arrested Irvin A. Attakai, 44, of Winslow, on two warrants out of Winslow for failure to comply with court orders. One was on an original charge of domestic violence-related trespassing that came with a $1,015 cash bond and the other on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with an additional $705 bond.
— Police arrested Anthony Baca, 47, of Show Low, on four warrants out of the Navajo County Superior Court for importation of illegal drugs, offering illegal drugs for sale, and transportation of illegal drugs that came with $30,000 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Naswood Begay, 20, of Pinon, on a no-bond warrant out of the Coconino County Superior Court for a probation violation.
— Police cited and released Scott H. Newbanks, 59, of Lake Havasu, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 81 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police arrested Geoffrey A. Painter, 36, of Overgaard, on a Maricopa County Department of Corrections no-bond warrant for a dangerous drug-related probation violation. David C. Rowe, 37, of Overgaard, was arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested John L. Patton, 39, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $190 bond.
— Police arrested Terry L. Cunningham, 44, of Show Low, on two warrants out of the Pinetop Justice Court. One for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $456 cash bond. The other for failure to comply on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $606 cash bond.
May 24 — Police arrested Alexander R. Fuller, 21, of Pinetop, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
— Police arrested Michael W. Brown, 36, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said Brown was driving without headlight around 1:12 a.m. and that when stopped he allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his person, admitted drinking and driving, and reportedly started punching his vehicle before being put in handcuffs. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.191 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Show Low, charged with cursing and yelling at people in a parking lot while drinking in public.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low girl, charged with underage drinking. Police said she was found in a sports dug out at the city park covered in her own vomit and crying for her parents.
— Police cited and released Charlisa Moquino, 22, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was doing 65 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
May 25 — Police arrested Kenneth D. Adair, 27, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $500 bond, and one out of Santa Cruz County for failure to appear with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.