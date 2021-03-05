- Feb. 16 — Show Low Police cited and released Paul A. Ingram, 27, of Snowflake, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Feb. 17 — Police arrested Darren D. Roan, 36, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly tried to choke the victim and kicked the victim causing injury.
— Police arrested Cecil L. Morrow, 22, of Gilbert, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $2,734 bond.
- Feb. 19 — Police arrested Sean M. Farmer, 27, of Show Low, on a Show Low Police Department warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
—Police cited and released Keri L. Stalker, 52, of Show Low, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Feb. 20 — Police arrested Jill M. Ricci, 44, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Dominique M. Latimer, 38, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- Feb. 21 — Police arrested Jacob C. Packer, 32, of Lakeside, and Andrew J. Richter, 34, of Taylor, both charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Jennifer M. Holloway, 29, of Lakeside, on a Show Low justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
