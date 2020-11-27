- Nov. 6 — Show Low Police arrested Patricia R. Lewis, 57, of Indian Wells, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of public nuisance that came with a $261 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low girl, charged with runaway/incorrigible.
— Police arrested Frederick L. Naranjo, 38, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
- Nov. 7 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with vehicle theft.
- Nov. 8 — Police arrested Alejandro De La Torre, 31, of Show Low, charged with assault and disorderly conduct at One Eyed Jack’s Sports bar in Show Low. Witnesses reportedly told officers that De La Torre allegedly started a fight during which he allegedly punched a bouncer in the ribs causing bruising.
— Police arrested Shanaki A. Hopper, 23, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Police said Hopper allegedly made threats toward the victim and allegedly threw a rock at a window causing damage.
- Nov. 9 — Police cited and released Monica D. Doty, 24, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Martin P. Holloway, 23, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly harassed the victim via telephone and text messaging before going to the victim’s home and banging on the door causing a public disturbance.
- Nov. 10 — Police arrested Greg C. Swenson, 48, of Overgaard, on a Snowflake Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $324 bond.
— Police arrested Holyan S. Endfield, 39, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Cody J. Fierro, 22, a transient, and Carl McHone, 76, of Taylor, both charged with smoking marijuana at a public bus stop. Police said when questioned both men allegedly told an officer that they thought it was legal to smoke marijuana in public since the passage of Prop. 207 on Nov. 3. Officers informed them that even though recreational marijuana was passed by voters in the 2020 election, it does not allow smoking marijuana in public.
- Nov. 11 — Police arrested Robert L. Sutton, 36, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original traffic violation that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Charles H. McDowell, 40, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said McDowell allegedly entered the home of the victim uninvited and knocked the victim to the floor in front of juveniles before yelling at the victim causing the children to cry.
— Police arrested Alyssa F. McReynolds, 25, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $87 in merchandise from Walmart by allegedly switching price tags.
— Police cited and released Tyler D. Jones, 26, of Wagon Wheel, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 57 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
