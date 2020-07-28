• July 15 — Show Low Police arrested Dashielle M. Lee, 32, of Cibecue, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of auto theft that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police arrested Clayton E. Williams, 35, of Show Low, charged with assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing at the Safeway grocery store. Police said he harassed customers and that he allegedly put his hands down his pants and made an obscene gesture toward a person. Police said he denied any of it while at the same time claiming to be Jesus Christ.
— Police cited and released Robert Williams, 28, of Show Low, charged with driving with a revoked license and having two open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Ryan A. Blackburn, 25, of Show Low, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $1,500 bond.
• July 16 — Police cited and released Jenna D. Williams, 25, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• July 18 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Donald G. Totherow, 55, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said he went to his stepson’s home where he allegedly started complaining about family matters and reportedly threatened to hurt himself. Police said he was intoxicated and angry and was therefore sent to Summit Healthcare for evaluation.
• July 19 — Police arrested Kasey S. Wyatt, 23, of Cibecue, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said Wyatt was in an argument with his wife about her male coworkers when he allegedly punched her in the face, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her in the arm causing injury and pain. Police said he was found hiding behind the ice machine at the Days Inn Motel on the Deuce Of Clubs where they were staying and that he denied all charges against him.
— Police arrested Christopher A. Skinner, 33, of Show Low, on a warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with a $159 cash bond.
• July 20 — Police arrested Jeremy L. Hackman, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Verla J. Johnson, 46, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Michael J. Oneil, 42, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $300 bond.
Police arrested Reio R. Brown, 35, of Ft. Apache, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Maya T. Stover, 35, of Ft. Apache was arrested and charged with the same drug charges as Brown.
— Police cited and released Tate W. Furr, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, charged with criminal speeding and driving with a revoked license. Police said he was doing 65 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on U.S. 60 near 27 Place.
