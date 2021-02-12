- Jan. 12 — Show Low Police arrested Dienken S. Brewer, 23, of Show Low, on an Arizona Department of Corrections no-bond felony warrant for a parole violation on original burglary charges. Destiny A. Danburg-Naches, 34, of Concho, was arrested on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of domestic violence-related assault and endangerment that came with a $1,000 bond. She also had a non-extraditable warrant for her arrest out of Apache County for an alleged probation violation.
— Police cited and released Jonathan Lupe, 36, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Daniel V. Allphin, 37, of Linden, on two warrants out of the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Courts for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with $500 bonds each.
- Jan. 13 — Police cited and released Joy J. Elam, 59, of Concho, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Joshua N. Roche, 32, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding by allegedly doing 70 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
— Police cited and released Kristy Lujan, 28, of Denver, Colorado charged with criminal speeding by allegedly doing 64 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
— Police arrested Wyatt C. Lee, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with aggravated DUI and driving with a suspended license. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.065 at the time of arrest.
- Jan. 15 — Police arrested Tyrone Truax, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Jan. 16 — Police cited and released Matthew S.K. Boykin, 24, of Phoenix, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police cited and released Roxanne Y. Randall, 29, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.