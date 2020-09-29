• Sept. 21 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old White Mountain Lake boy, charged with truancy.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 32, of Whiteriver, charged with contempt-violating the terms of his release on a previous arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Terrin T. Nicotine, 32, of Sanders, on warrants that came with combined bonds of $5,408.
— Police arrested Veronica M. Muñoz, 21, of Show Low, on two Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $1,250. Alexis S. Thompson, 22, of Concho, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
— Police cited and released David M. McNeal, 33, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Kelly L. Bragg, 22, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of assault that came with a $612 bond. Lyle C. Gloshay, 21, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a no-bond warrant out of the U.S. Marshall’s Office for a probation violation on an original charge of sexual assault and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
