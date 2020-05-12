• May 1 – Snowflake-Taylor Police on West 1st North Street arrested Dominic Reed-Wilson, 26, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct, assault, prevention of phone during an emergency, and aggravated domestic violence. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
– Police on Centennial Boulevard on a report of an underage party cited and released Luis Anthony Garcia, 18, of Snowflake, and a 17-year-old Tayor boy, both charged with underage drinking. The boy was referred to juvenile authorities and released to his grandfather.
• May 3 – Police on North Main Street arrested Joel Henry Bracht Jr., 25,of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on two felony warrants out of New Mexico and Florida for misconduct involving weapons, prohibited possessor and promoting prison contraband. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
•May 5 – Police near the Taylor Post Office on South Main Street in Taylor cited and released Daniel Alan Gonsalves, 46, of Taylor, charged with DUI.
