•• June 10 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Kelley Fisher, 49, of Snowflake, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor cited and released Nicholas Perry, 22, of Sanders, charged with shoplifting.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor arrested Jeremy Beecroft, 33, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of paraphernalia. Eddie Beecroft, 62, of Show Low, was cited and released, charged with shoplifting.
• June 13 — Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low girl, charged with shoplifting.
• June 14 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake juvenile charged with being incorrigible/runaway.
• June 15 — Police cited and released Royale Stanley, 35, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related criminal trespassing.
