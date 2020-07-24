- July 2 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Morgan Thomas, 27, of Snowflake, charged with possession of prescription only drugs without a prescription.
- July 4 — Police arrested Jarran Cundiff, 19, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Quentin Blueeyes, 46, of Cortez, New Mexico, charged with aggravated DUI and domestic violence-related assault.
— Police arrested Emily Lewis, 25,of Palm Beach , Florida, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- July 6 — Police arrested Kelsea O’Hara, 26, of Snowflake, on unspecified felony warrants out of Yavapai County.
— Police arrested Kari Diehl, 61, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Angelo Reyes, 44, of Taylor, was arrested on a warrant and for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
