- Oct. 23 — Snowflake-Taylor Police responding to the Park Meadows Apartments on South Highland Boulevard arrested Natasha Loghry, 26, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related assault and obstructing a court order.
- Oct. 25 — Police arrested Shameka Williams, 18, of Lukachukai, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Lacreacia Hickman, 18, of Tsaile, Erik Williams, 23, of Lukachukai and Shaelon Betony, 19, of Lukachukai, were also arrested, all of them charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Oct. 27 — Police cited and released Jacquelynn Smith, 34, of Gilbert, charged with failure to control a vehicle to avoid a collision.
— Police responding to the Park Meadows Apartments on South Highland Boulevard arrested Merrell Batala, 34, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Denise Rodriguez, 22, of Taylor, charged with criminal trespassing.
