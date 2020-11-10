- Oct. 29 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Darian Redhead, 29, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage.
- Oct. 30. — Police arrested Steven Homberg, 27, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Jordan Bell, 29, of Snowflake, charged with public nuisance animal, animal at large and dog license required.
— Police cited and released Matthew Lamb, 24, of Taylor, charged with DUI, criminal damage and no seatbelt after he allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle.
— Police arrested Michael Overley, 57, of Snowflake, charged with felony domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Oct. 31 — Police responding to a non-injury vehicle collision on State Route 77 cited and released Terry Maher, 77, of Show Low, charged with failure to control vehicle to avoid a collision.
— Police cited and released Travis Slade, 36, of Show Low, charged with not having a court ordered interlock ignition device, no proof of insurance, no headlamp and driving with a suspended license.
- Nov. 1 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Snowflake girl, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rebecca Lee, 40, of Snowflake, was also cited and released, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
- Nov. 2 — Police arrested Donald Bently, 53, of Eager, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
- Nov. 3 — Police cited and released Sonja Wood, 40, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Angelica Rosales, 24, of Taylor, charged with DUI.
