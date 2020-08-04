- July 22 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Patrick Petzold, 55, of Concho, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing into a private residence with intent to commit assault.
- July 25 — Police arrested Abram Smith, 30, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
- July 26 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old boy, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related assault.
- July 28 — Police arrested Wyatt Kennedy, 22, of Tucson, charged with DUI. Two passengers in his vehicle, a 15-year-old girl out of ShowLow and a 17-year-old boy out of Snowflake, were cited and referred to juvenile authorities, charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Milton Gonzales, 63, of Snowflake, on an unspecified warrant.
