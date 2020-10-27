- Oct. 14 — Snowflake-Taylor Police cited and released Sarabeth Jennings, 32, of Show Low, charged with failure to yield the right of way.
— Police cited and released Jay Dee McCray, 40, of Taylor, charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply with law enforcement.
— Police cited and released Uriah Washington, 43, of Snowflake, charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
- Oct. 16 — Police arrested William Baird, 47, of Taylor, on a felony warrant out of Maricopa County.
- Oct. 17 — Police arrested Anabelle Begay, 18, of Winslow, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and underage drinking.
— Police cited and released Tyron Roanhorse, 23, of Dilkon, charged with DUI, criminal trespassing, providing alcohol to minor, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
- Oct. 18 — Police arrested Tyler Daugherty, 30, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related obstructing court order.
— Police cited and released Brandian Aragonez, 33, of Taylor, charged with driving with a revoked license.
- Oct. 19 — Police at the Cedar Motel on South Main Street arrested Brian Delger, 41, of Snowflake, charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
— Police cited and released Brittany Frazier, 32, of Snowflake, charged with failure to yield the right of way.
- Oct. 20 — Police cited and released Lindsey Henry, 32, of Taylor, charged with failure to yield the right of way.
— Police cited and released Stephanie Fragozo, 22, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
