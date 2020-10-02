• Sept. 17 — Snowflake-Taylor police arrested Krystal Guzman, 30, of Kansas, charged with possession of stolen property and auto theft.
— Police arrested Timothy Akin, 33, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault after he allegedly hit his juvenile son in the leg.
• Sept. 18 — Police arrested Theodore Lee, 27, of Ft. Apache, charged with aggravated DUI, driving with a suspended license and on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
— Police arrested Michael Frost, 30, of Snowflake, on two unspecified misdemeanor warrants.
• Sept. 20 — Police arrested Amber Gonsalves, 21, on one unspecified misdemeanor warrant and one unspecified felony warrant.
• Sept. 21 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Taylor girl, charged with underage possession of tobacco.
• Sept. 22 — Police arrested Jaden Mulder, 18, of Snowflake, arrested on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court.
