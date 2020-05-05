• April 23 – Snowflake-Taylor Police on West Juniper Drive arrested Paul Ingraham, 26, of Snowflake, and Steven Smith, 35, of Snowflake, charged with auto theft and other charges unrelated to those particular burglary charges listed above.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Rabbit disease confirmed in Arizona
- Two arrested after car rollover
- Navajo County 9-1-1 lines are down
- COVID-19 numbers still rising
- Challenges emerge in two Apache County races
- You can BEE informed
- Stay-at-home order to remain in place — for now
- Antibody test fraught with uncertainties
- Complaint filed against two candidates for St. Johns City Council
- Pandemic may have peaked but ‘we can’t let up now’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Allen may be off the ballot (31)
- People getting complacent (16)
- Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona (16)
- Streetlights would help (12)
- Public comments sought on changes in wolf management rules (11)
- Wear a mask (11)
- Eaton is off the mark (10)
- Couple charged in drowning deaths of three children (9)
- Fear God, not the coronavirus (9)
- Take it seriously (7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.