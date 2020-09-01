• Aug. 21 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Curtis Hanson, 28, of Snowflake, and Bailey Harris, 25, also of Snowflake, both charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 23 — Police arrested John Wilson, 28, charged with domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Police arrested Kayla Ellison, 30, of Snowflake, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
• Aug. 25 — Police arrested Chad Cissom, 32, charged with obstructing court order.
— Police arrested Kimberly Noble, 37, of Taylor, on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant out of the Eloy Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.