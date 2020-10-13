• Sept. 30 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on South Main Street cited and released Jay Dee McCray, 40, of Taylor, charged with criminal damage.
— Police responding to a call of a domestic dispute issued a summons against Uriah Washington, 43, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
— Police responding to a call of screaming and yelling at the Lyon Crest Apartments on West Third Street North arrested Jesus Medina, 24, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Oct. 1 — Police cited and released Gentry Ault, 39, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting. He was arrested again on Oct. 5, charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct and again on Oct. 6, charged with aggravated DUI, interfering with judicial proceedings and reckless driving.
• Oct. 6 — Police arrested Darrell Stock, 38, of Taylor, charged with assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.