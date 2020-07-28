- July 16 — Snowflake-Taylor Police on South 7TH Street arrested Vincente Howard, 31, of Snowflake, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous/narcotic drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a warrant.
- July 17 — Police arrested Samual Carroll, 22, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related interference with judicial proceedings.
- July 18 — Police cited and released Estelle Davis, 41, of Visalia, California, charged with criminal speeding in a residential/business zone.
— Police cited and released Gentry Ault, 39, of Snowflake, charged with criminal speeding in a residential/business zone.
— Police arrested Jeremiah Williams, 39, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- July 20 — Police at the Silver Creek Inn on North Main Street arrested Quint Cantrell, 41, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault-impeding breathing and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Police said the victim told officers that Cantrell allegedly choked her in the presence of their 6-year-old daughter and would not let her leave their motel room. The daughter reportedly told officers that she woke up and saw Cantrell with his hands around her mother’s mouth and near her neck "trying to keep her quiet."
— Police responding to a non-injury rear-end collision arrested Zachary Carlson, 34, of Taylor, charged with aggravated DUI. Joshua McGregor, 29, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was cited and released, charged with following too closely.
