Aug. 8 — During a call of a person being threatened with a firearm, Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Angel Luna, 28, of Taylor, on an unspecified felony warrant.
Aug. 9 — Police cited and released Dominic Reed Wilson, 26, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Aug. 10 — Police cited and released Justin Pierce, 39, of Snowflake, charged with pending DUI.
— Police answering a call of two men engaged in a mutual fight on West Papermill Road arrested Thomas Jones, 27, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and consuming alcohol in a public place.
Aug. 11 — Police on Centennial Boulevard arrested Jaylon Gordon, 32, of Mesa, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and on an unspecified misdemeanor warrant.
