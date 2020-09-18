- Sept. 2 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at Freeman Park on West Papermill Road in Taylor arrested Jay D. McCray, 40, of Taylor, charged with threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct. Police said he was allegedly threatening unidentified people while holding a “stick”.
- Sept. 3 — Police arrested Shawn Shearer, 32, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 4 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old boy, charged as a runaway juvenile.
- Sept. 5 — Police arrested Brandon Jenkins, 48, of Taylor, on an unspecified Pima County Superior Court felony warrant. He was booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail annex in Show Low.
- Sept. 6 — Police cited and released Dawna Silva, 32, of Snowflake, charged with DUI.
- Sept. 8 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with possession of tobacco/nicotine on school grounds.
— Police cited and released Logan McCray, 43, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a revoked/canceled license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.