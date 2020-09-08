- Aug. 27 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Carlo Declay, 42, of Pinetop, charged with criminal littering, criminal simulation and on a misdemeanor warrant. Vernon Anderson, 29, of Whiteriver, was cited and released, charged with criminal littering.
- Aug. 28 — Police at Fredericton Park on West 9th South Street arrested Sheila Benoit, 34, charged with aggravated assault on minor under age 15 and disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old snowflake girl was cited and referred to juvenile authorities on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and released Markus Donaldson, 50, of Vancouver, Washington, charged with no vehicle ignition interlock in the vehicle he was driving, driving with a revoked/canceled license and speeding.
- Aug. 29 — Police cited and released a 16-year-old Snowflake girl, charged with failure to control a vehicle to avoid a collision and driving without a license.
- Aug. 31 — Police arrested Jace Gardner, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
- Sept. 1 — Police arrested David Yellowhair, 61, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related endangerment, domestic violence-related assault and interference with the operation of vehicles.
