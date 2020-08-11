• July 29 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Spencer Daily, 32, of Snowflake, on a warrant and charged with possession of a useable quantity of THC wax, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic drug.
— Police arrested Denise Rodriguez, 21, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related assault.
— Police on South First West Street in Snowflake arrested Tristen Jackson, 19, of Snowflake, on a felony warrant out of Navajo County.
— Police cited and released Gentry Ault, 39, of Snowflake, charged with DUI.
• July 30 — Police arrested Todd Yazzie, 41, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault and aggravated domestic violence.
— Police cited and released Shelley Bradford, 46, of Snowflake, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
• July 31 — Police arrested Kyle Dixon, 29, of Bayfield, Colorado, charged with aggravated DUI.
• Aug. 2 — Police arrested David Holley, 38, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Cecilia Enriquez Torres, 22, of Holbrook, charged with aggravated DUI and possession of marijuana.
• Aug. 3 — Police arrested Gary Burkett, 44, of Monmouth, Illinois, charged with interfering with judicial proceedings and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Samantha Heath, 26, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Michael Ulibarri, 53, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Aug. 4 — Police arrested Tyler Daugherty, 30, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault, domestic violence-related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence-related aggravated assault-impeding breathing and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
