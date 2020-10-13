• Sept. 24 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Patrick Meeks, 54, of Sun City West, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Selena Mora, 40, of Snowflake, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant. She posted bond and released.
• Sept. 25 — Police cited, released to a parent and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with underage drinking, DUI, reckless driving, endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
• Sept. 26 — Police at the Circle K convenience store on South Main Street arrested Joshua C. Walton, 36, charged with obstructing a court order, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
— Police arrested Tomas Anchondo, 34, of Snowflake, charged with aggravated domestic violence, reckless driving and obstructing a court order.
• Sept. 29 — Police cited and released Regan B. Tsosie, 38, of Winslow, charged with DUI.
