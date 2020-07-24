• July 8 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Tina Willis, 37, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• July 9 — Police arrested Brittany Patton, 33, of Taylor, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• July 10 — Police arrested Darian Reidhead, 28, of Taylor, charged with assault on law enforcement, assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• July 11 — Police cited and released Rosa Calderon, 24, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• July 13 — Police arrested Cody Lee, 29, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
