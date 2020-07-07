  • June 26 — Snowflake-Taylor Police cited and released Brenda Aragonez, 20, of Taylor, Aricca Baca 20, of El Mirage, Pete Garrick, 18, of Snowflake, Benjamin Gasaway, 20, of Snowflake, Bettyrae Gasaway, 19, of Taylor, Shelby Mitchell, 20, of Taylor, and Ambrosia Shrwue, 18, of Holbrook, all charged with underage drinking.
  • June 29 — Police arrested Richard K. Malaney, 31, of Snowflake, charged with DUI.

