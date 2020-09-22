• Sept. 9 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Logan McCray, 43, of Snowflake, charged with aggravated DUI.
• Sept. 10 — Police arrested Jason Murphy, 42, of Farmington, New Mexico, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Chad Andres, 36, of Farmington, New Mexico was also arrested and charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
• Sept. 13 — Police arrested Fernando Bazan, 33, of Show Low, charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence-related assault.
• Sept. 14 — Police arrested Mark Goode, 34, of San Carlos, charged with drinking alcohol in a public setting and providing false information to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.