• June 21 — Police arrested Sampson Hayes, 43, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of marijuana.
• June 22 — Police at Alvarez Auto on Main Street in Snowflake cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old Snowflake juvenile and a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, both charged with their degree burglary, possession of tobacco, curfew and criminal damage.
— Police arrested Bryant Elkins, 35, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• June 23 — Police cited and released Elijah Olms, 19, of Snowflake, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor arrested Tiffany Hickman, 36, of Snowflake, charged with shoplifting.
