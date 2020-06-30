• June 18 — Snowflake-Taylor Police at Pioneer Park on North First East Street in Snowflake cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy from Taylor, and cited and released Pete Garrick, 18, of Snowflake, Josh Rodgers, 20, of Snowflake, and Juan Rosales, 18, of Taylor, all charged with underage drinking.
— Police at the Walmart on North Main Street in Taylor cited and released Lauren Crittenden, 23, of Lakeside charged with Shoplifting.
— Police arrested Thomas Torbet, 53, of Snowflake, on a Navajo County warrant for a probation violation.
• June 19 — Police at the Speedway gas station on North Main Street arrested Sampson Hayes, 43, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Navajo County.
