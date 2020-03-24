Son arrested for domestic violence after argument with mother

SHOW LOW — Police responded to a domestic violence call at The Pines located in the 2700 south block of White Mountain Road on a report of a mother and son arguing.
Police said when they arrived they found the 54-year-old mother covered in broken eggs.
Police said after questioning her son, 29-year-old Abram K. Smith, he was arrested and charged with domestic violence related disorderly conduct and domestic violence related criminal damage.
According to the report filed by officers on-scene, Smith became upset with his mother and started throwing things from the refrigerator, eventually throwing eggs at her while yelling and cursing at her. Police said Smith admitted being the aggressor in the hours-long argument that prompted neighbors to call police.
Police said when asked how she got covered in broken eggs, Smith said, “I guess she just got caught in the crossfire.”
He was booked into the Navajo County jail.
